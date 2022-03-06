Gaj Finance (GAJ) Market Cap Reaches $26,434.88

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $26,434.88 and approximately $165.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.12 or 0.06743661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,038.11 or 1.00094297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048161 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

