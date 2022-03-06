Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Head to Head Review

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Galp Energia, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 24.84 $3.83 million $0.40 18.30 Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.80 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -59.10

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. VOC Energy Trust pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VOC Energy Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Galp Energia, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 1 2 6 0 2.56

Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus price target of $11.65, suggesting a potential upside of 97.12%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 92.90% 37.94% 37.94% Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01%

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

