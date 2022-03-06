Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) vs. Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Critical Survey

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01% Alvopetro Energy 21.93% 12.28% 8.63%

Dividends

Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alvopetro Energy pays out 131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Galp Energia, SGPS and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 1 2 6 0 2.56 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus price target of $11.65, indicating a potential upside of 97.12%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Alvopetro Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.80 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -59.10 Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 11.08 $5.71 million $0.18 20.22

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

