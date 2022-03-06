GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0786

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $28,968.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00262815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001327 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001813 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,653,238 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.