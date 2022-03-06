GamerCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.74 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $22.65 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.25 or 0.06616506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.75 or 0.99884289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047677 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 848,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,235,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

