Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,950 shares of company stock worth $2,458,481. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after purchasing an additional 615,832 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after acquiring an additional 136,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT opened at $269.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner has a one year low of $175.18 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

