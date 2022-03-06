Gas Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00011673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $45.87 million and $8.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.66 or 0.06741655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.75 or 1.00219595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048373 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.