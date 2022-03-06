Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000.

GTES stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.62. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

