Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Up 36.4% in February

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of Gatos Silver stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,030. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.