General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

