Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,261 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Lazydays worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZY. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $5,492,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $3,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $2,538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $2,356,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth about $2,068,000.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 178,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lazydays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $18.17 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

