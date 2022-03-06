Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,242,382 Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,242,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,543,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,165,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,332,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,403. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. Analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

