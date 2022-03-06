Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 67,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HARP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

