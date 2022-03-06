Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,089 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

VRCA opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $224.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

