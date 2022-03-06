Ghost (GHOST) Achieves Market Cap of $5.93 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Ghost has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $84,707.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00103546 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

