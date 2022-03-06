Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several research firms recently commented on GKOS. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE GKOS opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $98.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Glaukos by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

