Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,404.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.28. 734,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

