GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $143.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $230,577.94 and approximately $143.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

