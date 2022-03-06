Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE:GLOB opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $191.92 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Globant by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,723,000 after acquiring an additional 89,799 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.