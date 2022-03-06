Goldcoin Price Tops $0.15 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $6,520.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00263036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,899,825 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

