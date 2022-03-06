Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) & IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Head to Head Analysis

Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Golden Path Acquisition and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $171.17, indicating a potential upside of 69.10%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A N/A IAC/InterActiveCorp 15.92% -0.06% -0.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 2.29 $603.31 million $6.33 15.99

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Path Acquisition.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Golden Path Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Path Acquisition (Get Rating)

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

