Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Position Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,022 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises 3.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.01% of Golub Capital BDC worth $26,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 50.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,329,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 642,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.