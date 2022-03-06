Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

