Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 3,349,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.