Gravity Finance Trading 58.8% Higher This Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $555.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.99 or 0.06644247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.18 or 0.99720170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

