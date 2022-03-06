Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Update

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Green Planet Bioengineering stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
