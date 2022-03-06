Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

GTEC stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.85. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

