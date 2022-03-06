Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $13.59 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $13.59 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,490.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.40 or 0.06659766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00264572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.54 or 0.00739251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00069432 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00415242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00281728 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.