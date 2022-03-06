Growth DeFi (GRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.88 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.95 or 0.00022936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $3.88 million and $193,460.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00104124 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

