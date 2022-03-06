Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Up 45.1% in February

Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $20,050,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,979,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,485,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Growth for Good Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

