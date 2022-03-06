Grupo Simec (SIM) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Grupo Simec (NYSE: SIM – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Grupo Simec to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

62.4% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grupo Simec and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $2.74 billion $504.42 million 9.84 Grupo Simec Competitors $16.18 billion $1.63 billion 9.46

Grupo Simec’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec. Grupo Simec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec 18.41% 23.67% 19.05% Grupo Simec Competitors 10.93% 23.44% 12.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grupo Simec and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Simec Competitors 426 1410 1531 75 2.36

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Grupo Simec’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Simec has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec’s rivals have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Simec rivals beat Grupo Simec on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi. The U.S. segment refers to the results of the operations of Republic including plants, located in the United States. The Brazil segment includes the results of the operations in plant located in Pindamonhangaba, Sao Paulo State, Brazil. The company was founded on August 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.