Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 45,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth $188,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of GNTY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.