Gulden Price Tops $0.0073 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $4.09 million and $5,668.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00262555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001335 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,275,873 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

