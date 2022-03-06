GYEN Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.74 million and $98,559.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.89 or 0.06721644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.40 or 1.00038346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048112 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.