Hacken Token (HAI) Market Cap Reaches $24.71 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.01 or 0.06749868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,692.46 or 0.99873085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.