Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.12. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hailiang Education Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

