Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $87.22 million and $322,443.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,108.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.33 or 0.06652842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00261912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00734109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00410899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00203255 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 471,569,214 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

