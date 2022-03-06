Handy Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Handy has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $47,641.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.38 or 0.06725673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,831.17 or 0.99934264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars.

