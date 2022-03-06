Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $92.08

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $92.08 or 0.00236978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $61.80 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 687,844 coins and its circulating supply is 671,096 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

