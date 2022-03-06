Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Short Interest Update

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWKZ stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Hawks Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Hawks Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Hawks Acquisition Corp is based in New York.

