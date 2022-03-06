Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

