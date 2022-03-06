Head to Head Analysis: VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) & Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM)

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) and Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Targeted Medical Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $1.06 million 317.99 -$46.23 million ($0.26) -5.04 Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Targeted Medical Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VBI Vaccines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Targeted Medical Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VBI Vaccines and Targeted Medical Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Targeted Medical Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 358.02%. Given VBI Vaccines’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VBI Vaccines is more favorable than Targeted Medical Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Targeted Medical Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -9,290.20% -39.02% -30.11% Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A

About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. The company was founded on April 9, 1965 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Targeted Medical Pharma (Get Rating)

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. is a medical nutrition company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of amino acid-based medications. It operates through the following segments: Targeted Medical Pharma (TMP), Complete Claims Processing, Inc. (CCPI), and Amino Nutritionals. The TMP segment offers medical foods and generic pharmaceuticals. The CCPI segment includes point-of-care dispensing solutions, and billing, and collection services. The Amino Nutritionals segment produces and distributes amino acid-based dietary supplements directly to consumers. Its products include Theramine, AppTrim, and Hypertensa. The company was founded by Elizabeth Charuvastra, William E. Shell, and Kim Giffoni in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

