Head to Head Comparison: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -20.20% SkyWater Technology -31.13% -73.16% -15.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 6 0 2.86 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.92%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 85.66%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 41.16 -$152.68 million N/A N/A SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 2.36 -$20.62 million ($2.29) -4.29

SkyWater Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats SkyWater Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

About SkyWater Technology (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

