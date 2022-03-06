Head-To-Head Review: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) versus Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt N/A N/A N/A Rapid7 -27.33% N/A -8.50%

This table compares Bakkt and Rapid7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Rapid7 $535.40 million 11.26 -$146.33 million ($2.64) -39.32

Bakkt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bakkt and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rapid7 0 2 12 0 2.86

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Rapid7 has a consensus target price of $133.86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Rapid7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bakkt beats Rapid7 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt (Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis, and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

