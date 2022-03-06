Head to Head Review: Stem (STEM) versus Its Peers

Stem (NYSE: STEM – Get Rating) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stem to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stem and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem Competitors 100 599 955 20 2.53

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 308.31%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 67.89%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$112.63 million -1.01 Stem Competitors $701.50 million $23.59 million 6.36

Stem’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s rivals have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 16.56% 7.33% Stem Competitors -122.99% -0.46% -2.13%

Summary

Stem beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

