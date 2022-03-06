Head to Head Survey: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) vs. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 1 4 0 2.50

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.22%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus target price of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 88.45%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -6.30% -45.31% -5.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 2.99 $5.96 million N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $868.72 million 0.28 -$276.07 million ($4.36) -3.51

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

