Head to Head Survey: CoreCard (CCRD) versus The Competition

CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD) is one of 393 public companies in the "Prepackaged software" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CoreCard to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoreCard and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million $9.04 million 30.35 CoreCard Competitors $1.80 billion $332.53 million 13.34

CoreCard’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CoreCard has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard’s rivals have a beta of -17.75, meaning that their average share price is 1,875% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CoreCard and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCard Competitors 2643 13154 24259 665 2.56

CoreCard currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.95%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.64%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CoreCard is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 18.73% 21.71% 16.87% CoreCard Competitors -121.36% -56.78% -5.56%

Summary

CoreCard beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

