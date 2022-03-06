Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Stock Holdings Cut by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America makes up 5.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTA. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HTA. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

