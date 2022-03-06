Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00189795 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00027000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.40 or 0.00346817 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

