HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €61.00 ($68.54) to €49.00 ($55.06) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($123.60) to €113.00 ($126.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

